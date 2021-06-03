Help identify the suspects: Man robbed at gunpoint at ATM in west Houston

Police need the public’s help to identify two suspects who are wanted in a robbery at an ATM in west Houston.

The robbery occurred while the man was withdrawing money from an ATM while in his vehicle at the 14600 block of the Katy Freeway around 4:30 a.m. March 11.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

The man reported that a tan vehicle pulled up to the ATM next to him, and two unknown males exited the vehicle and approached his vehicle.

Police say one of the suspects pointed a gun at the man and demanded that he empty out his bank account. The other suspect reportedly opened the passenger door and search the man’s pockets, taking his wallet and cell phone.

Police say the man’s ATM card was stuck in the machine and he was not able to withdraw any money.

The suspects walked back to their vehicle and fled the scene.

One suspect was described as a Hispanic male, around 5’8" tall, with black hair, a mustache, and a medium build. He was wearing black pants and a white shirt.

The other suspect is described as a Hispanic male, around 5’8" tall, with a light complexion, low cut black hair, and no facial hair.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP