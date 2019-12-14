Expand / Collapse search

Helicopter reportedly clips power lines before making impact in San Antonio

Published 
News
FOX 26 Houston

SAN ANTONIO - A helicopter clipped power lines before hitting the ground in San Antonio Saturday evening, witnesses told KABB

Police say the pilot "felt a bang" and the helicopter lost power, forcing them to make an emergency landing. The aircraft then reportedly crashed into a power line before making impact. 

According to investigators, the passenger escaped with minor injuries.

Witnesses told KABB the scened looked as if it were "straight out of a movie."  