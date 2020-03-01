HEB limiting how many sanitizers, wipes, customers can buy

article

With consumers scrambling to prevent the spread of illness, you'll be limited to four sanitizers or wipes if you head to your neighborhood HEB to stock up.

At the top of their website, HEB says "To be fair to all customers, we are placing a limit of 4 on many hand sanitizers, wipes, and similar items."

RELATED: Lysol, Clorox likely effective in killing COVID-19, EPA suggests, but testing hasn’t yet been done

Regardless of how much hand sanitizer is stocked up in your home, be sure to wash your hands with soap and water frequently to best prevent the spread of disease.

MORE: Stay up-to-date with the latest coronavirus developments