"He f****ed his life up": Houston man hunts for brother's killer

Police released photos of a suspect they say killed 41-year-old Fernando Villarael.

It happened on June 7 at 12:40 p.m. outside a gas station on the 6400 block of Gulf Freeway.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Recognize this man? Police release images after fatal gas station shooting

Joel Villarael got the call that his brother was killed while driving.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ 41-year-old Fernando Villarael

"I had to park on the street, I was just destroyed. I fell onto the street, I was just destroyed," he said.

He says his brother wasn't involved in gangs, wasn't a drug user, and had no enemies. He doesn't know why someone would kill him and is asking for the public to help identify the shooter in the photos.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

"If he was trying to rob him, and he killed him, that's a capital murder," he said.

He says he hopes the people of Houston will out the man who killed his brother, so his family can see justice.

"He f***ed his life up. He's going to spend the rest of his life in prison," he said.

If you have any information on who the man in the photos is, call Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.