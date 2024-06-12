Houston police have launched a search for a suspect following a fatal shooting that occurred at a gas station located in Southeast Houston last Friday afternoon.

The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Fernando Villarreal.

According to reports from HPD, Villarreal was shot and killed outside the gas station at 6420 Gulf Freeway (South Interstate Highway 45) service road. The suspect, described only as an unknown Hispanic man wearing a dark-colored hoodie and dark shorts, reportedly left the scene immediately after the shooting, and his current whereabouts are unknown.

Initial findings from the investigation suggest that Villarreal and the suspect were acquainted and had been together at the gas station for more than three hours before the shooting. The suspect is believed to reside in the vicinity of Telephone Road and the Gulf Freeway. As of now, investigators have not determined a clear motive behind the shooting.

In a public appeal for information, authorities have released four surveillance photos of the suspect along with descriptions.

Anyone who may have information on the suspect's identity or whereabouts is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600. Tips can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding Fernando Villarreal's death remains ongoing.