HCTRA resumes toll operations with hands-free collection

Toll operations resumed on Harris County toll roads Wednesday morning with hands-free toll collection.

Harris County Commissioners Court voted Tuesday to resume toll operations on county toll roads starting April 29 at 6 a.m.

Commissioners Court initially waived tolls on all Harris County Toll Road Authority roads last month, in order to assist those who still needed to travel during the county’s Stay Home, Work Safe order issued on March 24.

RELATED: 'Stay Home-Work Safe' order for Harris County extended through April 30

Toll collection will be “hands free”.

HCTRA says cash customers should drive through the lanes they normally use, but cash will not be accepted at booths. Drivers should later go online and pay the toll at hctra.org/MissedAToll. Only tolls will be charged, and no fees will be added for nonpayment of tolls at the time of the transaction.

If customers cannot go online, a bill for the tolls will be mailed to the registered owner of the vehicle.

Advertisement

For drivers with toll tag accounts, tolls will post electronically to their accounts as usual.

MORE: Texas retail stores, restaurants, malls, movie theaters, churches can reopen on May 1