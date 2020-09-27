HCSO searching for missing elderly woman suffering from dementia

article

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in their search for Joann Jones, 76.

Deputies say Jones was last seen leaving the 16700 block of Mandeville Court in Spring on Sunday, Sept. 27. around 5 a.m.

HCSO says she is driving a silver 2017 Nissan Rogue with Texas license plate MXH8830.

Jones suffers from dementia and is in need of her medication.

Anyone with information related to the whereabouts of Joann Jones can contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-755-7427.