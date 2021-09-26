HCSO: Man found shot to death in NW Harris Co. apartment, possible bullet hole found in door window

article

Officials are looking into a man's death in northwest Harris County Sunday after a loved one made the shocking discovery.

Details are scarce as the investigation is still active, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzales, officials were called out to the 12800 block of Greenwood Forest at an apartment complex that shares the same name. That's where a loved one told authorities they found an unidentified man dead inside.

Additionally, there was what "appeared to be a bullet hole in the doors [sic] window," Sheriff Gonzales said.

No other information was provided, as of this writing but FOX 26 Houston will update this story as it continues to develop.