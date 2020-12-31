HCSO: Man fires shots at family members in Humble, SWAT team responding

article

One man has barricaded himself inside a home in Humble, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Details are limited but we're told the authorities responded to a weapons disturbance report on the 20900 block of Roxette Court.

Gonzalez said a man at a family gathering fired shots at others.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

The man, who is armed with a gun, has barricaded himself inside the home.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Gonzalez added that the SWAT is responding to the scene.

This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.