HCSO: Man fires shots at family members in Humble, SWAT team responding

Published 
News
FOX 26 Houston
HUMBLE, Texas - One man has barricaded himself inside a home in Humble, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. 

Details are limited but we're told the authorities responded to a weapons disturbance report on the 20900 block of Roxette Court. 

Gonzalez said a man at a family gathering fired shots at others. 

The man, who is armed with a gun, has barricaded himself inside the home. 

Gonzalez added that the SWAT is responding to the scene. 

