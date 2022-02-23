HCSO: Man, 77, struck by deputy's patrol vehicle while walking on Katy-area road

A 77-year-old man was taken to the hospital in stable condition after he was struck by a Harris County deputy’s patrol vehicle on a road near Katy, the sheriff’s office says.

The crash occurred just before 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 21400 block of Clay Road.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

The sheriff’s office says the 77-year-old man was walking in the dark roadway, and the deputy tried to swerve to the right to avoid striking him.

At the same time, authorities say, the pedestrian also attempted to move over to the right and was struck by the patrol vehicle.

The man was transported to the hospital with a laceration to the back of his head, and he is expected to survive, according to the sheriff’s office.

HCSO says the deputy was responding to a suspicious vehicle call—a Priority 2 call – without lights and sirens on at the time.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP