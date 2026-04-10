Houston weather: Scattered storms expected Friday, weekend rain chances

The Brief Warm and humid today with storms developing Hit-and-miss rain this weekend Drier and warmer early next week



It's going to be a warm and humid Friday with the likely chance of scattered storms. The rain will also stay around for the weekend with off-and-on showers.

Rain builds this afternoon

Warm, humid air is in place across Southeast Texas today, and showers and storms become more likely late this morning into the afternoon.

The steadiest activity looks centered from midday into late afternoon, with isolated heavy downpours possible.

Hit-and-miss rain this weekend

Rain chances stay in the forecast through Saturday and Sunday, but this is not a washout. Expect off-and-on showers and a few storms, with dry breaks in between and coverage varying from place to place.

Quieter and warmer next week

By Monday, rain chances begin to fade, and the pattern settles down. Expect a return to warmer temperatures with a mix of sun and clouds and fewer interruptions from rain early next week.