HCSO: Driver fled after striking man along FM 1960 W in NW Harris Co.

Authorities are searching for a driver who struck a man along a roadway in northwest Harris County and then left the scene.

The deadly crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. Monday in the 3300 block of FM 1960 W, just east of TC Jester.

The sheriff’s office says the man was either walking in the roadway or trying to cross the roadway and did not yield the right of way to the vehicle. Authorities say the driver struck the man and then fled the scene without stopping to render aid.

According to the sheriff's office, a second driver was unable to stop in time and struck the man, who was already lying in the roadway. That driver remained at the scene and called 911.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say a few broken pieces of a vehicle with white paint were found at the scene. The case remains under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division.

