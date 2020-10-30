HCSO: Driver died after crashing into tree during pursuit in west Harris Co.

The sheriff’s office says a driver died when he crashed into a tree during a pursuit in west Harris County.

The pursuit began around 11:30 p.m. Thursday near Barker Cypress Road and Clay Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on an SUV that was speeding, had failed to stop at a red light and failed to drive in a single lane.

HCSO says the driver did not stop and a pursuit began, traveling northbound on Barker Cypress Road for a few miles.

At the intersection of Tuckerton Road, the sheriff’s office says the SUV driver failed to stop at the red light and clipped the front of a car that had been traveling westbound on Tuckerton Road.

Authorities say the SUV driver then continued northbound on Barker Cypress Road before losing control and crashing into a tree.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office investigates a deadly crash near Barker Cypress Road and Tuckerton Road.

The man driving the SUV died at the scene. Authorities say a man driving the car that was struck at the intersection was not injured. No deputies were injured.

According to the sheriff’s office, the pursuing deputy saw the SUV driver toss some objects out the window during the pursuit, and deputies recovered a small bag they believe contains a drug substance.

The investigating is ongoing.

