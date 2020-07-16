HCSO: Disagreement at gas station escalated into shooting outside church

article

Deputies say a disagreement that began at a gas station escalated into a shooting in the parking lot of a church in northwest Harris County.

Authorities responded to the scene in a church parking lot in the 17800 block of Hufsmith – Kohrville Road around 2 a.m. Thursday.

Deputies say a man in his 20s had been shot in the head. He was taken to the hospital by Life Flight in critical but stable condition.

Investigators believe there was some sort of disagreement at a nearby gas station that escalated in the church parking lot.

Around 3:30 a.m., deputies said a possible suspect had been located at another location and was detained.