HCSO: Construction site worker killed in industrial accident in SW Houston

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a deadly industrial accident in southwest Houston.

Authorities said the incident occurred on the 14800 block of Almeda, near West Riley Road.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it appears a construction site worker, while operating a heavy equipment machine, struck another worker.

The worker that was struck was pronounced dead.

An investigation is now underway.