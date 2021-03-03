Expand / Collapse search

HCSO: Construction site worker killed in industrial accident in SW Houston

View from the scene via SkyFOX.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a deadly industrial accident in southwest Houston

Authorities said the incident occurred on the 14800 block of Almeda, near West Riley Road. 

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it appears a construction site worker, while operating a heavy equipment machine, struck another worker. 

The worker that was struck was pronounced dead. 

An investigation is now underway. 