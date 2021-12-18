HCSO: Bystander hit by stray bullet while putting gas in his car

article

Officials say a bystander was hit by a stray bullet during an altercation Friday night in northeast Harris County.

Deputies with the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office say they were called out to a parking lot in the 9600 block of N Sam Houston Parkway in Humble around 10:30 p.m.

Based on preliminary information, there was an alleged altercation happening between two groups when a gunfight ensued. That's when authorities say an innocent bystander, who was on the other side of the parking lot putting gas in his stalled vehicle and was hit by a stray bullet.

We're told the bystander was not affiliated with the gunfight but those that were involved took off before officers arrived.

Currently, deputies say they have no description of suspects, but an investigation remains underway.