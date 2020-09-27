HCSO: 3-year-old struck by vehicle in NE Harris County, driver flees

article

A 3-year-old child is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle, authorities said.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the accident occurred at the 4800 block of Aldine Mail Road.

Authorities said the 3-year-old was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the 3-year-old fled the scene, authorities said.

No additional details were released.

This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.