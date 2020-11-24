HCSO: 2 men dead following multiple-person shooting in Katy

Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a shooting that took place on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Cy-Fair Fire Department crews arrived at the 19400 block of Cypress Arbor Drive in response to a multi-person shooting.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, paramedics pronounced the two males dead on the scene.

