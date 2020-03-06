HCA Houston Healthcare initiates new visitor policies at its hospitals

HCA Houston Healthcare has initiated new visitor policies at its 13 hospitals amid the cases of coronavirus COVID-19.

Two visitors at a time per patient will be allowed during the 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. visiting hours.

Under the new visitation rules, one visitor can stay overnight with laboring mothers, NICU and pediatric patients.

Entry points at each HCA Houston Healthcare hospital also are now staffed to screen visitors based on the health system’s protocols for identifying and assessing for COVID-19.

Additionally, all visitors to the hospital will be screened by answering a series of questions about recent travel and current health.

The affiliated hospitals include:

• HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake

• HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe

• HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood

• HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland

• HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center

• HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress

• HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest

• HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland

• HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast

• Texas Orthopedic Hospital

• HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball

• HCA Houston Healthcare West and The Woman’s Hospital of Texas

Each hospital will maintain a separate employee entrance.

“While we understand the importance of in-hospital patients having friends, family and loved ones by their side, this measure is a necessary step in order to protect our patients and colleagues,” explains Dr. Mujtaba Ali-Khan, chief medical officer of HCA Houston Healthcare "Our best advice is to limit visitation during this time.”

The new visitor policies are posted at www.HCAHoustonHealthcare.com.

