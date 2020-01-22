Have you seen him? Montgomery County deputies searching for 14-year-old boy from Porter

article

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a 14-year-old boy last seen in Porter, Texas.

Jordan Howard was last seen by his sister Thursday, Jan. 9 by his sister. He was reportedly in the company of three other juveniles (Brice Karalis, Jeremy Herbert, and Sierra Edwards).

Anyone with information on Jordan's whereabouts is urged to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 and reference case # 20A011059.