The Harris County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is urgently seeking the public's assistance in locating 24-year-old Justin Wilson, who has been reported missing.

Wilson, who suffers from autism, was last seen on Sunday, October 1, in the 20700 block of Cypress Lily Drive.

According to authorities, Wilson was last seen wearing a white shirt, black shorts, and white shoes.

Deputies say those details were his last known whereabouts.

HCSO shared information about Wilson's search through their official Twitter account.

If you have seen Justin or have any information that could assist in locating him, please contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-755-7427.

