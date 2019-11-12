Have you seen him? 58-year-old man last seen on Wednesday: HPD

article

Houston police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 58-year-old man.

Ted Manning, Jr. was last seen in the 6000 block of Teague Road. Police say he was wearing jeans and a gray shirt with words and pictures on the left should area.

Manning is described as being 6'01" and approximately 220 lbs. with gray hair and brown eyes.

Due to recent medical issues, HPD says Manning may be disoriented and lost.

Anyone with information on Manning's disappearance is urged to contact HPD at 713-884-3131, or the Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.