Have you seen her? 15-year-old from Garland last seen on August 9

article

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for public help in finding a missing teenager.

Raven Fread 15, disappeared from her home in Garland, Texas on August 9.

It's been four weeks since she went missing, and authorities believe she might be in Dallas, Garland, Houston, or Corsicana.

Fread is 5'2" tall, weighs 110 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have information about Raven or where she might be, please contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Garland Police Department in Texas at 1-972-485-4840. Your assistance could make a big difference in bringing Raven home safely.