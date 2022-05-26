Has arming teachers in Navasota ISD kept children safe?

Following the deadly school massacre in Uvalde, Texas leaders are calling for more teachers to get armed and ready for an active shooter scenario.

At Navasota ISD, a district 70 miles northwest of Houston, armed teachers are already their reality, and it has been for the last 4 years.

In April 2018, the school board approved to utilize the Guardian Plan on all seven of their campuses.



"It’s not anybody that wants to carry a gun or anybody that has their license to carry or CHL can carry; that’s not what that is," said Dr. Stu Musick, Navasota ISD Superintendent.

According to Dr. Musick, teachers volunteer to become authorized concealed carry personnel. Any staff member interested must go through a stringent application, evaluation, and approval process.

"In terms of who, what, how many, and where and all those kinds of things, by law, we are very glad that is confidential information," Dr. Musick said.

The training has been as a precautionary measure. Fortunately, Dr. Musick says so far, Navasota ISD has not had any credible threats on campus.

Loved ones in the community say they’re glad to know their kids have an extra layer of protection if necessary.

"You never think it’s going to happen but these days you have to be prepared for anything," said Bernice Briers, a grandparent. "I think it’s a sign of the times. It’s sad but yeah, you have to have that."

Others say guns in the classroom, make them feel a bit uneasy.

"People these days get angry or upset and boom, there it is," said Kenneth Thomas, a parent. "You get into an argument and that’s what happens when you carry a gun. It’s not a good thing to do."