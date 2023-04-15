Potterheads gather around as a new adaptation of the seven-book Harry Potter novel is coming to a streaming platform as a TV show. However, not everyone is excited about the news.

The Harry Potter franchise will now be coming to fans as a TV series on HBOMax, or now renamed as Max, and will be based on all seven books by J.K. Rowling and spread out over "10 consecutive years".

It's said each season of the show will focus on one book in the series, which seems to contradict the decade-long series if each season represents one book.

Although many fans considered the prequel Fantastic Beasts series could be included to round out the 10-year run time, it was said during the show's announcement that Fantastic Beasts would not be included in the series. But either way, the company assured fans the show would be a "faithful adaptation" of the books.

The series is expected to be released in 2025 or 2026. Currently, there are no talks of who will be involved in the cast of such an iconic franchise. The original cast is not expected to return but never say never for any possible cameo appearances from the franchise's "golden trio" or favorite blonde-haired Slytherin.

Rowling was announced to be an executive producer for the upcoming series and her production company Brontë Film and TV is said to be producing the series alongside Warner Bros. Television.

According to The Rowling Library on Twitter, the author released a statement saying, "Max’s commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I’m looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long form television series."

When it was discovered, Rowling would have a hand in the adaptation, many fans were not happy considering her previous comments regarding transgender issues, and say they will not be watching the series.

In a lengthy blog post from 2020, Rowling stated, "I refuse to bow down to a movement that I believe is doing demonstrable harm in seeking to erode ‘woman’ as a political and biological class and offering cover to predators like few before it."

One Twitter user wrote, "I need everyone to understand this simple fact: JK ROWLING GETS ROYALTIES FROM THE HARRY POTTER TV SERIES. It doesn’t matter if she’s attached to the project or if they erase her name from it. She still gets richer. Do with this what you will. I stand with my trans friends."

And another tweeted saying, "hbo max creating a new harry p0tter series and having jk rowling work on it while at the same time not promoting their show that has explicit trans rep is so vile."

Despite that, HBO reps stuck with their decision to work with Rowling, simply saying their priority is creating the show.

The company is still looking for a showrunner and after that, the production will move into the next phase.