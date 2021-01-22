Harris Health System to run out of COVID-19 vaccines on Friday

The Harris Health System says it will run out of coronavirus vaccines by noon Friday, and up to a thousand appointments will have to be cancelled.

We know that the demand is high for the vaccine in Texas. One issue is the state being able to ship enough vaccines out to the hubs to meet that demand, but also having the staff on hand to be able to administer the vaccines.

Harris Health System includes Ben Taub and LBJ hospitals and several other clinics that serve the county’s most vulnerable populations. Harris Health says they will try to re-schedule the appointments that will get cancelled, but they are not sure when they will get another shipment of vaccines.

While vaccine distribution continues to be a major issue not only locally, but across the country, there is some hope in the battle against COVID-19 as data is showing that the surge may have peaked. It could be another week or two to know for sure, and medical experts are attributing the decline to people wearing their masks, and social distancing.

President Joe Biden’s administration has set a goal of giving a million doses a day across the country, a plan that makes medical experts feel encouraged about herd immunity.

"The 100 million doses in 100 days in not an audacious goal, it's a necessary goal. If we're going to get to herd immunity this year, then we really have to start vaccinating to that rate," says Dr. James McDeavitt with Baylor College of Medicine.

The Texas Department of State Health Services website has a list of vaccine hub providers.

Many of these location are offering vaccines by appointment only. If no appointments are available, the best thing is to track the social media accounts of these location to learn when more appointments are available.