Harris Health System asking the public seeking COVID tests to avoid emergency rooms

article

The Harris Health System is asking the public seeking a COVID test due to exposure or mild symptoms to avoid emergency rooms in the greater Houston area.



Those seeking a test should go to a pharmacy, doctor’s office, or dedicated testing site to assure vital resources for critical care emergencies remain accessible.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE



Officials said those with other mild health conditions should seek care at a primary care location or via virtual care platforms instead of going to a local emergency room.



"Our healthcare systems in this region are being strained due to healthcare personnel shortages," says Esmaeil Porsa, MD, president and CEO, Harris Health System. "Unfortunately, many staff and physicians have become infected or are quarantined for testing due to COVID-like symptoms."

For COVID-19 testing sites, click here.

