Harris, Fort Bend Co. preparing for Election Day

Harris and Fort Bend counties saw more early votes than all votes cast in the 2016 election.



In Harris County, 1,435,221 cast ballots. In Fort Bend County, 326,195 voted early -- almost 70 percent of all registered voters in the county.

Both counties had some issues leading up to Election Day, but officials in each county expect no major problems on Tuesday.



On Saturday, Harris County election judges waited several hours at NRG to pick up equipment for Tuesday.



Clerk Chris Hollins said cell towers were oversaturated and they lost connectivity.



"We're very grateful to all of our election judges for stepping up when Harris County needs them the most," Hollins said. "They are experiencing an inconvenience today but this is unrelated to anything voters will experience on Election Day."

Hollins expects hundreds of thousands of voters on Tuesday.



"There are still a million voters out there who have yet to cast their votes and so we're prepared with over 800 locations," he added. The county also plans to have 11,000 poll workers.



Voters can cast their ballots at any polls in the county and can check wait times on HarrisVotes.com.

In Fort Bend County, County Judge KP George says they are also prepared with 86 poll locations compared to 30 for early voting.



"I don't expect long lines at the poll," he told FOX 26.



On the first day of early voting, the county experienced problems with voting machines.



"That was an election administration issue," George explained. "We're actually investigating that and will find out what exactly happened."

He says the county has since created a task force with sufficient manpower to avoid any major setbacks on Election Day.



"Don't let your heart be troubled. It is taken care of, so go vote," he assured.



George also wants anyone who sees or experiences voter intimidation to report it to the county's voter hotline at (832) 471-1374.