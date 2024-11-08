The Brief A mother was stabbed to death in the 12000 block of Kleinmeadow Drive. Her husband is accused of stabbing her and is in custody. The Harris County Sheriff's Office and Precinct 4 Constable's Office are investigating.



A man is accused of stabbing his wife to death in northwest Harris County on Friday morning, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says.

The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office says their deputies responded to a call from a son who reported that his mother had been stabbed in the chest in the 12000 block of Kleinmeadow Drive.

The woman did not survive her injuries.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app.

Authorities said the suspect fled in a black Chevy Equinox.

Just after 7 a.m., the constable’s office said the suspect was taken into custody. There is a heavy police presence at a gas station in the 6200 block of Spring Cypress Drive.

Sheriff Gonzalez says investigators are responding to the scene of the stabbing.