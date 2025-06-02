Harris County woman charged after putting GPS devices in spouses vehicles

The Brief Maria Gonzalez has been charged and is wanted for unlawfully installing GPS devices in her spouse's vehicles. Precinct 4 says their investigation dates back to 2023. Chris Tritico, Senior Legal Analyst for FOX 26, shared what you can do legally when it comes to tracking individuals.



Harris County Precinct 4 Constables say they need your help.

They are looking for Maria Guadalupe Gonzalez, who is wanted for installing GPS devices illegally on her spouse's vehicle.

Harris County woman charged with putting GPS device on spouse's vehicles

Precinct 4 constables' office say Gonzales has been charged with a Class A misdemeanor.

They add that this all started back in August 2023.

The backstory:

"You have to get a subpoena for the investigation for the GPS records and ownership of all that is what has led us today to be able to file charges against the suspect," said Capt. Jose Garza. Precinct 4. "So it is my understanding they are not together, as of now, but the relationship then and what started all of this is closed for the investigation."

"So there were several places that she did show up, which led us to further believe she was the one tracking, because she would not have known where these locations were," said Garza.

Local perspective:

FOX 26 Senior Legal Analyst shares what you legally can and cannot do when it comes to using tracking devices, apps, etc.

We also spoke with FOX 26 Senior Legal Analyst Chris Tritico about the legal ramifications of putting a tracking device on a car or using tracking apps, software and air tags like many people do.

"If you own that vehicle, or you’re leasing a vehicle, and it’s your lease, and you’re letting your spouse or your loved one use it, you can place the tracking device in the vehicle because you own it," Tritico said. "Phones now have this ability for family apps if you do that if you buy a phone for your child, and you put that app on there to know where your child is, that’s not going to be a violation of the law because that is your phone, and you get to do that with your child. Once that child turns 18, that child has every right to turn that off. If your parent has dementia, yes, it would technically be a violation of the law, but I don’t know of any court that would hold someone responsible under those circumstances," Tritico added.

Precinct 4 Constables say a warrant has been issued for Maria Gonzalez's arrest. If convicted, she could face a $4,000 fine and one year in jail.

If anyone has information, Precinct 4 says call their office immediately.