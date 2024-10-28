Harris County woman charged with husband's murder

article

A 42-year-old woman is charged with murdering her husband in Harris County over the weekend. Sadly, her own children are said to have witnessed much of it.

Investigators say Marisol Solis Zamora shot and killed her husband, Miguel Zamora-Martinez, on Saturday night in the 2700 block of Lone Oak.

According to court records, her kids heard two gunshots and then saw their mother holding the gun near where he lay dying.

Prosecutors are asking for a high $1,000,000 bond for the mother.

