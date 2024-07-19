Harris County water rescue: 1 missing after tugboat flipped near Peninsula Street

Harris County law enforcement and the Coast Guard are actively searching for a person in the water in East Harris County.

Details are limited, but according to the sheriff's office, around 2:40 p.m., they received reports a tugboat flipped near 16500 Peninsula Street.

Four people were able to be rescued, but one person is still missing, officials say.

The search is ongoing for the missing boater

This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update this story as we learn more.