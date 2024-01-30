A man is dead after he was struck by a train in northeast Harris County, authorities say.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the pedestrian was initially struck near Homestead and Hamill around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The sheriffs office investigates after a man was struck by a train.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is at the scene.

Officials say Old Humble Road at Eddie and Laramie at Ravendale are blocked by the train.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.