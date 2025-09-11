Expand / Collapse search

Northwest Harris County: Stoplight outages causing traffic on Highway 249, Beltway 8

Published  September 11, 2025 6:12pm CDT
    • Traffic is reportedly backed up from SH 249 to Beltway 8.
    • Authorities say traffic signals are out in the area.
    • Drivers are reminded to treat intersections with broken lights as a four-way stop.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Traffic is moving slow in northwest Harris County due to traffic lights being out in the area, according to Precinct 4 authorities.

Harris County traffic: Outages near SH-249, Beltway 8

What we know:

The backup is reportedly extending from Highway 249 to Sam Houston Parkway.

Authorities say multiple traffic lights are out in the area.

What we don't know:

Authorities didn't specify which lights are not working.

There is no estimate on when the lights will work again.

What you can do:

Precinct 4 authorities say drivers should use caution and prepare for extra travel time.

They're also reminding everyone to treat intersections with broken lights as a four-way stop.

The Source: Mark Herman, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable.

