Northwest Harris County: Stoplight outages causing traffic on Highway 249, Beltway 8
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Traffic is moving slow in northwest Harris County due to traffic lights being out in the area, according to Precinct 4 authorities.
Harris County traffic: Outages near SH-249, Beltway 8
What we know:
The backup is reportedly extending from Highway 249 to Sam Houston Parkway.
Authorities say multiple traffic lights are out in the area.
What we don't know:
Authorities didn't specify which lights are not working.
There is no estimate on when the lights will work again.
What you can do:
Precinct 4 authorities say drivers should use caution and prepare for extra travel time.
They're also reminding everyone to treat intersections with broken lights as a four-way stop.
The Source: Mark Herman, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable.