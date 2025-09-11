Northwest Harris County: Stoplight outages causing traffic on Highway 249, Beltway 8

The Brief Traffic is reportedly backed up from SH 249 to Beltway 8. Authorities say traffic signals are out in the area. Drivers are reminded to treat intersections with broken lights as a four-way stop.



Traffic is moving slow in northwest Harris County due to traffic lights being out in the area, according to Precinct 4 authorities.

Harris County traffic: Outages near SH-249, Beltway 8

What we know:

The backup is reportedly extending from Highway 249 to Sam Houston Parkway.

Authorities say multiple traffic lights are out in the area.

What we don't know:

Authorities didn't specify which lights are not working.

There is no estimate on when the lights will work again.

What you can do:

Precinct 4 authorities say drivers should use caution and prepare for extra travel time.

They're also reminding everyone to treat intersections with broken lights as a four-way stop.