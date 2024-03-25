article

Three women and one male are in custody following a shoplifter call at a Target store in Harris County, officials said.

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4, deputies were called out to the Target, located in the 19500 block of North Freeway.

Officials said the suspects stole over $2,000 worth of electronic consoles and video games.

No other information was released.