Harris County teen charged in deadly stabbing of twin sister posts bond

A Harris County teenager charged with murder in the deadly stabbing of his twin sister has posted bond, records show.

Benjamin Elliot, 17, was booked into the Harris County Jail last week, and his bond was set at $100,000. Records show he made bond on Sunday.

The stabbing was reported early Wednesday morning at a home in the 4100 block of Brown Meadow Court.

When authorities arrived, they reportedly found Benjamin in one of the bedrooms performing CPR on his sister.

The sheriff’s office says the girl, who has been identified as 17-year-old Meghan Elliott, had multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead by EMS.

Investigators said they learned after reviewing 911 records that Benjamin had called and informed call takers that he had stabbed his sister.

According to documents read in court on Thursday, the teen allegedly told officers during an interview that he woke up in his sister’s bedroom with a knife in her neck.

According to the court documents, he reportedly said that when he realized he wasn’t dreaming, he removed the knife from her neck, turned on the light, applied pressure to the wound, and a few seconds later ran to his room to get his phone and call 911. He said he was given instructions to perform CPR.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.