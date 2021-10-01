17-year-old teen claims he was asleep when he stabbed his twin sister: documents

Bond has been set at $100,000 for a 17-year-old teen who is charged with murder in connection with the death of his twin sister.

Benjamin Elliott, 17, was booked into the Harris County Jail on Wednesday.

Deputies responded to the home in the 4100 block of Brown Meadow Court around 4:42 a.m. Wednesday.

When authorities arrived, they reportedly found Benjamin in one of the bedrooms performing CPR on his sister.

The sheriff’s office says the girl, who has been identified as 17-year-old Meghan Elliott, had multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead by EMS.

During a police interview with Benjamin, court documents stated that been the hours of 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m., he woke up in his twin sister’s bedroom and found a knife inserted into his sister’s neck.

Benjamin told authorities that after he realized he wasn’t dreaming, he removed the knife, placed it next to his twin sister, turned on the light, and applied pressure to the wound with a pillow.

About five or ten seconds later, Benjamin said he ran into his bedroom, grabbed his cell phone, and called 911, documents stated.

During the 911 call, documents said, Benjamin stated he was given instructions to conduct CPR. Benjamin said it wasn’t until he was instructed by the dispatcher that he made his parents aware of the incident.

Documents also said that Benjamin wasn't experiencing any sleep irregularities and didn't take any type of drugs or prescribed medication that would affect his sleep pattern.

The documents stated that an officer reviewed the 911 audio recording made by Benjamin. The officer learned that Benjamin identified himself when he called 911 and whispered to the call taker stating that he killed his sister by stabbing her in the neck.

Benjamin told authorities that he believes he was asleep when the stabbing occurred, documents said.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

