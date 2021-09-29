17-year-old girl fatally stabbed in west Harris County

article

The sheriff’s office is investigating the deadly stabbing of a 17-year-old girl in west Harris County.

Deputies responded to a call for service in the 4100 block of Brown Meadow Court on Wednesday morning.

A 17-year-old girl was found with a stab wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the possible suspect is believed to be the girl’s twin brother. He was detained.