17-year-old girl fatally stabbed in west Harris County
The sheriff’s office is investigating the deadly stabbing of a 17-year-old girl in west Harris County.
Deputies responded to a call for service in the 4100 block of Brown Meadow Court on Wednesday morning.
A 17-year-old girl was found with a stab wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the possible suspect is believed to be the girl’s twin brother. He was detained.
