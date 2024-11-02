An hours-long standoff with the Harris County Sheriff's Office SWAT team came to an end on Saturday in north Harris County.

According to Lieutenant Bryan Buccini, authorities responded to the Scottish Inn & Suites at 15700 Kuykendahl Road after reports of a barricaded suspect wanted for felony charges.

For five hours, negotiators and patrol officers tried to get the suspect to surrender, but he did not. Harris County officials deployed chemical munitions, leading the suspect to surrender peacefully.

Emergency medical services treated the suspect. No law enforcement personnel were injured.