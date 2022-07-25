4 stabbed during family disturbance in north Harris County: sheriff

article

Four people were stabbed during a family disturbance at a home in north Harris County on Sunday night, authorities say.

The incident was reported just before 11 p.m. in the 800 block of Regional Park Drive.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, four wounded adult family members were found at the scene, and they were all taken to the hospital.

Sheriff Gonzalez says it appears a man had come home intoxicated and armed with a pistol, and he got into an argument with his sister.

The sheriff says the man was disarmed of his pistol, while the mother and father intervened to try to break it up.

It escalated into a physical altercation, and the family members obtained knives, the sheriff says.

The incident ended with all four of the family members injured. They are all expected to survive.

A suspect, 25-year-old Manuel Alfredo Gutierrez, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault, the sheriff said, adding that Gutierrez appears to have been out on bond on a previous felony.