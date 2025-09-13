Harris County: Missing man last seen Friday morning

The Brief Officials say Christopher Carrillo was last seen at about 11 a.m. Friday. Deputies were looking for Carrillo in the Spring area on Friday night. Anyone with information can call the Precinct 4 Constable's Office.



A man has been missing since Friday morning, and Harris County Precinct 4 authorities are turning to the public for any information.

Harris County missing: Christopher Carrillo

Christopher Carrillo missing (Photo credit: Mark Herman, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable)

What we know:

According to Constable Mark Herman, 25-year-old Christopher Carrillo has been missing since 11 a.m. on Friday.

Deputies were searching for Carrillo Friday night in the Spring area, specifically around Cades Cove Drive and Cranberry Trail.

Officials say Carrillo was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, and he may have had on tan-colored shorts.

What we don't know:

There is no information regarding where Carrillo may be or what direction he went.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call the Precinct 4 Constable's Office at 281-376-3472.