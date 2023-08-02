Rosi Figueroa, 28, is charged with prostitution after an undercover investigation at Tranquil Wellness Reflexology, located in the 4700 block of FM 2920 in Spring.

On July 27, a Harris County Constable investigator posed as a customer of the spa and was solicited for sex and sex acts by an unlicensed employee, identified as Figueroa.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy of Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office: Rosi Figueroa

In further investigation, Figueroa was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail.

If you witness any unlawful activities or illegal prostitution, you can remain completely anonymous by clicking here and filing a regulatory violation complaint.