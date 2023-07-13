Harris County shooting: Woman killed after argument with another woman
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A woman was killed following a shooting at a Harris County apartment complex on Thursday.
Officials said the shooting occurred at 11910 Thoroughbred Drive.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a woman was shot after an argument with another woman at the apartment complex.
No other details were released by authorities.
This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.