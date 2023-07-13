Expand / Collapse search

Harris County shooting: Woman killed after argument with another woman

By
Published 
Harris County
FOX 26 Houston
Police lights are pictured in an undated file image. article

Police lights are pictured in an undated file image.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A woman was killed following a shooting at a Harris County apartment complex on Thursday. 

Officials said the shooting occurred at 11910 Thoroughbred Drive. 

SUGGESTED: FBI Houston: Man arrested for alleged role in US Capitol breach

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a woman was shot after an argument with another woman at the apartment complex. 

No other details were released by authorities. 

This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest. 