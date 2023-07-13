Harris County shooting: Woman killed after argument with another woman

article

A woman was killed following a shooting at a Harris County apartment complex on Thursday.

Officials said the shooting occurred at 11910 Thoroughbred Drive.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a woman was shot after an argument with another woman at the apartment complex.

No other details were released by authorities.

