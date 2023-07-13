Expand / Collapse search

FBI Houston: Man arrested for alleged role in US Capitol breach

Photo from criminal complaint. Alexander Fan is wearing the red hat.

HOUSTON - A Houston man has been arrested for his alleged role in the breach of the U.S. Capitol. 

Alexander Fan is charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a capitol building or grounds, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. 

According to FBI Houston, the arrest was made early Thursday morning. 

