Harris County shooting: Man killed after allegedly attempting to enter former girlfriend's home with gun

An investigation is underway following a deadly shooting in Harris County on Tuesday evening, authorities said.

Details are limited, but officials said the shooting occurred in the 9500 block of Willow Lodge Court.

SUGGESTED: Texas executes man for killing twin teen girls

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a man, allegedly with a gun, showed up at his former girlfriend's/wife's home and attempted to make entry.

Gonzalez said the man was shot on the scene.

He was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

Gonzalez stated the alleged shooter remained on the scene.

No other details have been released.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date.