Harris County shooting: Man fatally shot multiple times after returning from corner store

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot multiple times and later died on Monday afternoon, officials said.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred in the 15000 block of Blue Ash, around 4 p.m.

SUGGESTED: Search underway in Houston for hit-and-run driver responsible for killing 24-year-old woman walking home

When authorities arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a nearby trauma center where he later died.

Officials said preliminary information revealed that the man was a corner store down the road for a short time before the shooting.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Authorities stated the man was returning from the store when he was shot multiple times.

If you have any information on this shooting, you're asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office.