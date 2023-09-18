Search underway in Houston for hit-and-run driver responsible for killing 24-year-old woman walking home

The family of 24-year-old Isela Andrade is still desperate for answers now nearly one month since she was hit by a vehicle and killed.

"We’re broken," said Andrade’s mother Erika Rodriguez. "We’re a broken family. I’m a broken mom."

SUGGESTED: VIDEO: Texans fans fight each other following loss to Colts

According to Rodriguez, Andrade had been drinking and got into a fight with her longtime boyfriend on August 19. Following the fight, the 24-year-old started walking home.

"Isela did not deserve this," said Rodriguez. "She wanted to live. She wanted to be, to help people, she wanted to do something with her life."

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Around 4:25 a.m. that morning, along the 11500 block of West Little York Road, authorities believe a white pickup truck hit the young woman and kept driving. Surveillance video given to FOX 26 shows two white pickup trucks driving on West Little York Road moments before the crash. Detectives believe Andrade had been walking next to the road, but not in the lane of travel.

"The person that was driving knows what they were doing," said Rodriguez. "You don’t just hit, [she] wasn’t just a shoe. It wasn’t a little dog. It was a person. He saw her."

"Right now, we’re still following leads on video footage we collected," said Deputy T Jackson from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. "Unfortunately, it’s pretty difficult when you don’t have a license plate. That’s why we need the public to come together."

Anyone with information on this case, or if you notice a white pickup truck with damage you think could be related, you’re urged to contact Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.

"If you know anything, please call," said Rodriguez.