The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to come forward with information in the deadly shooting of a 20-year-old man in November.

The sheriff’s office says investigators have not been able to determine a motive behind the shooting of Malachi Lopez, and no witnesses have been located.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Malachi Lopez (Photo: Harris County Sheriffs Office)

Authorities say the shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Cashel Springs apartments at 14222 Wunderlich.

Deputies arrived to find Lopez with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead the next morning, officials say.

MORE NEWS: 1 killed in possible gunfight between two vehicles, officials investigating

Malachi Lopez (Photo: Harris County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office Homicide Unit took over the investigation.

There is no description of a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Homicide Office at (713)274-9100 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at (713)222-TIPS (8477).