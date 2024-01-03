Beltway shooting: 1 killed in possible gunfight between two vehicles, officials investigating

Houston police are investigating following a deadly shooting on the Beltway on Tuesday evening.

According to Houston police, officers were called out to Beltway 8, near Highway 59 for a report of two cars going eastbound on the Beltway and exchanging gunfire.

Police said as officers continued to the area, they received additional calls and they found a vehicle at the Mesa exit on the Beltway.

Inside the vehicle, officials said, an adult male was inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said two Good Samaritans attempted to save the man’s life by providing CPR. However, they were unsuccessful.

Officials said there is currently no suspect information as they continue to investigate whether two vehicles were exchanging gunfire, a possible road rage incident, or a targeted incident.

