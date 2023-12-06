Harris County shooting: Homeowner shoots, kills suspect inside apartment

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a homeowner shot and killed a suspect on Wednesday evening.

Details are limited, but officials said the shooting occurred in the 18200 block of Westfield Place Drive.

SUGGESTED: Houston family, including 3 small children, tragically witness fatal shooting

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said an unknown male entered an apartment unit when the homeowner shot the male suspect.

The suspect was taken to the hospital where he later died.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.